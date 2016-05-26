Academic feedback proposal, more accepted by UGSC at latest meeting

The Undergraduate Studies Committee (UGSC), consisting of representatives of each academic department, the office of Undergraduate Academic Affairs (UGAA), Student Government Association (SGA), and more, is a group of individuals at the university tasked with creating “a set of broad goals for general education at IIT, then [enunciating] a concise set of measurable objectives which support those goals”. The body makes proposes, debates, and votes on a vast array of items related to undergraduate education at Illinois Tech, including changes to grading structure, program requirements, and expectations for students and professors. Meeting on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month during the academic year, the UGSC makes decisions and recommendations that are presented to the University Faculty Council (UFC) for final discussion and approval, formulating important pieces of academic life for this school’s undergraduates.

On April 26 of this year, the UGSC gathered for its final meeting of the Spring 2016 semester. The numerical majority of the topics discussed were passed as informational items: BIOL 490, 491, and 495 had been moved to an exclusively pass/fail grading system, the Digital Humanities curriculum was updated, and announcements were made regarding each department’s use of Courseleaf to publish course information. Additionally, the UGSC voted to allow its executive committee (consisting of its chair, vice chair, and secretary) to vote on further informational items during the summer, when normal meetings of the body don’t take place. There was one intended informational item that didn’t make the cut for quick passage: a proposed minor in Leadership that many members of the committee felt could benefit from a wider array of course options and a designated “home department," among other suggestions. That proposal is likely to be re-heard after modification in Fall 2016.

Moving beyond information items, the bulk of the meeting’s time was dominated by two major discussions, the first of which has been a commonly discussed topic among students in recent semesters. Students petitioned the university to establish standard metrics for professor feedback during the timeline of each undergraduate course, a proposal which proved challenging to implement in a specific manner due to the vast differences between many types of courses offered by the university. At the time of the meeting, a “minimal” and “optimal” standard feedback language was made available for review, shown below:

Minimal Standard Feedback

Instructors shall provide all of their students with substantive feedback about their progress and status in courses by, at the latest, 5 full calendar days before the Withdrawal date.

Optimal Standard Feedback

A. Instructors are encouraged to provide students with some form of “scorecard” or “tally sheet” in their syllabi or elsewhere, in which students may fill in their scores on various assignments, projects, exams, presentations, etc., and thus keep up with their own progress and status in the course throughout the semester.

B. If A is not applicable to a particular course’s nature or structure, instructors are encouraged to devise alternate means of providing students with regular (at least every 3-4 weeks) and substantive feedback that will allow students to assess their own progress and status in the course.

Both of these feedback standards were passed by the UGSC and sent on to UFC with the recommendation that they be presented as an informational item, but the conversation on the topic did not stop there. Seeing potential to supplement those informal feedback metrics with further action, the group debated the merits of proposing an additional type of grade (something along the lines of “participating”) to allow instructors of 300 and 400 level courses, who are currently not required to report midterm grades, the opportunity to enter an indication of satisfactory academic progress without prematurely assigning a letter grade in a non-traditional class environment (such as an IPRO). The discussion was quite broad, and no specific proposals were put on the table, but the topic has potential for expansion in the Fall semester.

The final section of the meeting came in the form of a consideration of Illinois Tech’s IPRO program and its relationship to the recent UGSC decision to implement an optional pass/fail system for specific courses on a department-by-department basis, which was covered in previous issues of TechNews. A representative from the program was present to discuss his experiences and take questions from the group, which was eager to clarify what was expected of students and instructors in those courses, and how each student is evaluated when taking an IPRO. Somewhat remarkably, there was nearly unanimous opposition to the concept of allowing students to take IPROs for a pass/fail grade, with strong arguments made about the importance of stressing each student’s full effort put into each project. Even the SGA representative, VP of Academic Affairs, Akash Raina, agreed that including a pass/fail option for IPRO could erode the seriousness with which students approach their projects and the ability of IPRO teams to function together as a whole.

As always, full minutes and supporting documents for each UGSC meeting are available at iit.edu/~ugsc.