Annual awards honor distinguished alumni for their achievements, contributions

In 1972, Clinton E. Stryker set up an endowment and contributed additional funds to encourage student involvement and increase opportunities for leadership development at Illinois Tech. Stryker was a distinguished alum and professor at Illinois Tech. He graduated from the university, then known as the Armour Institute of Technology, with a degree in electrical engineering in 1917. He served three terms on the Board of Trustees and was a recipient of the prestigious Alumni Medal in 1968. For the past 41 years, the Clinton E. Stryker awards have been awarded to students who have made significant contributions to student life at Illinois Tech. The 2016 awards banquet was held on Tuesday, April 19, in the Hermann Hall Ballroom.

Dean of Student Affairs, Katherine Stetz, began the awards ceremony with brief remarks and then called Ryan Miller, Assistant Vice Provost for Campus Life, on stage to present the award for the Outstanding Student Advisor. John Erickson, Senior Lecturer in the applied mathematics department, and advisor to the Math Club was the recipient of the award this year. Although Erickson was not present to receive his award, Miller shared an anecdote from a recent interaction with Erickson highlighting his dedication and support for the organization. Miller added that Erickson went out of his way to attend the student organization round-ups just so that he could be aware of the information and help his students in their time of need.

The award for Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant of the Year was presented by Provost Frances Bronet to Karthik Selvaraj, a student in the Master’s program for Information and Technology Management. Before handing out the award, Bronet read aloud some reviews from students who had been taught by Selvaraj. In addition to standard positive reviews, students said that he “helps [them] know what the mistake is” before helping them solve it, an important step in the process that is sometimes overlooked by others.

Alex Carlson, Director of Campus Life came up to the stage next to present the award to the Outstanding Student Employee of the Year, Melanie Standish. Standish has worked for the Office of Campus Life for a year now and has been working with student reservations for a portion of that time. Carlson recalled a day when Standish came in to her office to say that someone she had never met before recognized her name and asked if she was “THE Melanie Standish, from student reservations,” what she referred to as the day she “became famous.” Carlson added that Standish was the kind of employee who not only looked out for herself and did her best, but also helped other student workers out and tried to ensure that everything was running smoothly overall.

Following this, the award for Outstanding First Year Involvement was presented by Patrick Fina, Campus Life Coordinator, to Adrian Duenas. Fina described Duenas as “fun” and possessing “a dynamic energy.” When they first met, Fina found it hard to believe that Duenas was only a freshman, given his extensive involvement in student organizations and knowledge of campus life.

The award for Outstanding Student Organization, according to the Office of Student Affairs, “recognizes an organization for its success and support of student development, leadership, and campus/community involvement.” This year, the award was presented to UNICEF at Illinois Tech. Katie Stango, Campus Life Coordinator, said that the group “has done an outstanding job sustaining leadership within their student community.” In the short time that they have existed, they have increased their member retention by 40 percent and established a presence on the Illinois Tech campus. Stango also mentioned that during the UNICEF conference earlier in the semester, the Illinois Tech chapter was awarded “Most Knowledgeable Club” for their “insights and unique methods.”

This year’s awardee for Outstanding Commitment to Service was Gertrude Kasole. The award was presented by Lynne Meyer, Director of Spiritual Life and Diversity for the Office of Campus Life. Having worked with Kasole for a few years, Meyer said that Kasole’s “involvement in service has spread far and wide since her first semester.” She added that Kasole continues to do impressive work, having launched a project in October in her hometown of Kinshasa, Congo. The project allowed her to fundraise and take several supplies home for those in need.

The Richard Babcock Leadership Award, according to Student Affairs, “honors one outstanding sophomore or junior undergraduate student who has evidenced significant leadership skills and academic achievement.” Sophomore Soren Spicknall was this year’s awardee and received his award from Provost Frances Bronet. Before receiving his award, Spicknall received significant praise from Bronet for his “array of knowledge” and “deep awareness of what it means to be in different cultures” among other things. She went on to say that he was “driven, dedicated, balanced,” and most conversations with him felt like “an intellectual massage.”

The last section of awards were to the 16 recipients of the Clinton E. Stryker Distinguished Service Award. Each of these recipients has made significant contributions to campus and student life at Illinois Tech through their student organizations and other similar avenues. As each person received their award, Dean Stetz mentioned some of their contributions and a few of the organizations they are involved in. The awardees of the 2016 Clinton E. Stryker Distinguished Service Award are Christopher Alexander, Christina Castillo, Gabriel Connors, Adrian Duenas, Emma Ghariani, Aaron Grudowski, Leslie Lyons, Jermiron Morris, Khadijah Nesbitt, Sany Nguyen, Gina Qualter, Soren Spicknall, Melanie Standish, Merridith Tedtsen, Rahul Wadhwani and Maria Warren.