Art exhibit, film screening aims to change perspective of Englewood

For every gun murder on Chicago’s South Side, there are approximately ten million daps, high fives, handshakes, hugs, and kisses. Of course, these expressions of love, family, friendship and respect are rarely newsworthy, so we hear about the violence and the drugs and the tragedy instead. For plenty of places in America, that’s all we hear about. That’s West Baltimore, it’s Northview Heights in Pittsburgh, and it’s Englewood in Chicago.

This exhibition hopes for a more nuanced examination. The intent behind this display of Cyrus Dowlatshahi’s and Amanda Williams’ work is to reveal the fact that the people living in the South Side, and in all disadvantaged communities, are ordinary people living in extraordinary circumstances.

Though Englewood is flagged as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, little else is mentioned about the people who live there. Furthermore, mainstream news coverage fails to explore the root causes of segregation, disinvestment, and the institutional racism that cause poverty and violence to persist.

In different ways, South Side natives Cyrus Dowlatshahi and Amanda Williams go beyond what you find splashed across the headlines of the local paper to explore the nuances and complexities of South Side life. Both find themselves in Englewood.

Cyrus Dowlatshahi’s documentary, ​"Takin’ Place"​, is a slice­-of­-life window into places that many in Chicago’s ultra-­segregated cityscape never visit. Although the film isn’t concerned with advancing any kind of social justice agenda, it’s obvious that for many on the South Side, the cards are stacked against them: from uneven policies and racial discrimination that make it impossible to find work after acquiring a police record, to the dangers children face when walking to and from school every day that don’t exist in other communities. The film is simultaneously hilarious, and very much about traveling outside your comfort zone and being a guest in other people’s homes and in their lives, as Dowlatshahi – an Iranian-­American Hyde Park native – is still very much an outsider in Englewood.

Amanda Williams paints soon to be demolished homes in Englewood using ​vivid, culturally derived colors, marking the pervasiveness of undervalued Black space​. In Williams’ ​"Color(ed) Theory" ​she works within social landscape of the place (Englewood),​ ​landscapes which are the visual residue of the invisible policies and forces that have shaped most inner cities. Rather than simply painting a picture of the neighborhood for outsiders, Williams is directly trying to engage the local community by way of mapping the visual representations of what poverty or race may look like with the colored medium. With these works scattered throughout Englewood, Williams hopes to strike a note within the neighborhood by reaching for forgotten memories of a place soon to be gone.