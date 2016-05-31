Assocation of Computing Machinery-Women

The Association of Computing Machinery-Women (ACM-W) was formed at the end of 2015, inspired by the isolation our members felt at one point or another during their time in the computer science (CS) department at Illinois Tech. While it is not the only factor, the fact that there aren’t many other women in our classes increases these feelings of isolation. By coming together and sharing our experiences, we empower each other to succeed in the face of adversity and reach for higher goals than we might have on our own. We also inform our members about opportunities for conference scholarships, focusing on broadening our networks of women in technology. We are planting the seeds that will blossom into long-term relationships with future collaborators.

ACM-W at Illinois Tech provides support and mentorship to women in the computer science department. We hold weekly online voice chats to share news, events, and other organizational updates. We also host monthly in-person events to get all our members in the same room regularly. This spring, we had special luncheons with the academic chair of computer science, Professor Eunice Santos and Cyber Security Specialist and Instructor alumna, Barbara Johnson. In these events, we were able to gain insights from women who have “been there, done that”. These opportunities have given us more energy and drive to move forward. Although we started as CS majors, we welcome all students in computing or electrical engineering.

Our goals as an organization are aligned with the success of students in the classroom, in the job-hunt, during the interview process and after they graduate. Our mission as a student organization is fundamentally different from any other organization on campus. We provide a safe space where diversity issues are addressed in our confidential online voice chats. As Illinois Tech students ourselves, we want to make this a diverse campus where students can succeed beyond the classroom. Our affiliation with ACM-W as a professional organization allows us to bring in guests from industry who would be unreachable without the affiliation.

While our membership is primarily women, we also welcome male allies committed to helping more diverse voices in computing are heard and respected. You may find us on Hawk Link. We will be posting information there regularly.

This fall we will be hosting events covering a variety of topics, including film viewings, technical interview practice, GitHub and LinkedIn profile workshops, and more. The interview process that CS students face are unique and rigorous, but not impossible to overcome. Please visit us on the Hawk Link page.