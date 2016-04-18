A cappella group, ‘The Filharmonic’ interviewed on WIIT after performance

The Filharmonic is a popular Los Angeles based a cappella group whose claims to fame, in addition to the group’s impressive and distinctive musical style, was as a semi-finalist of NBC’s a cappella competition “The Sing-Off” and their subsequent portrayal of the ficious a cappella group “Manilla Envy” in the film “Pitch Perfect 2.” Speaking to their style, their website describes them as exemplifying “an urbanesque hip hop sound with 90's nostalgia.” This, on top of their commitment to “honor their Filipino heritage” and their variety of entertaining personalities akin to that of a “boy band,” carved them out a notable niche in the a cappella scene.

Last Monday, Union Board invited the group to perform in Center Court on their “Get Up and Go” tour. On Friday morning, I was given the exclusive opportunity to interview two of the members of the group, Trance Gaynor, one of the four tenor singers of the group, and Jules Cruz, the base singer of the group, on Illinois Tech’s student run radio station WIIT 88.9FM. Since performing at Illinois Tech earlier that week, they had performed at Aurora University in Illinois, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Southern Indiana, and called in from Atlanta, Georgia the morning of their show at Georgia State University.

The group proved to have an interesting formation to say the least. They ultimately cite their meeting period to meeting at a cappella conferences like the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella(ICCA), the very same competition of which the one in the Pitch Perfect movies was an exaggerated version.

Although the group was composed of members from a few different collegiate backgrounds at the time, Cruz explained that many of them had already known each other from prior schooling and a cappella competition experiences, which compelled them, having heard of the return of “Sing Off,” to unite in Los Angeles with the common goal of competing in it.

It was because of this motive for forming that there was more of a learning curve leading up to their appearance on the show than possibly many of the other groups. It was in fact, on the very first episode of the show, which was taped only a few weeks after they had learned that they would be contestants in it, that they had their first public performance. Despite this, they succeeded in making it to the semifinals, competing and beating out groups that had been together for several years.

Having that under their belt opened doors to them that they otherwise may not have, such as their casting in “Pitch Perfect 2.” The loads of other passionate a cappella groups and singers that were in the film, which included many The Filharmonic members recognized from “The Sing Off” and their ICCA days, made it what Gaynor referred to as a “geeky a cappella reunion.”

This aspect gave a sort of familiarity to the event, but there was still no lack of complexity and “largeness,” for which they only played one small part. They didn’t even know that the name of their group would be changed to “Manilla Envy” in the movie until they actually saw it. They explained that the original intent was to bring on a K-Pop group for their role in the show. When the producers of the film could not find a professional a cappella group of that genre, they decided that the Filharmonic would fit and subsequently brought them on.

When asked about the process of covering a song, Cruz elaborated that in every song, there are certain elements that make it the song, such as key melodies and chords, and these have to be hit. He referenced a group that had once done a cover of the song “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5, but had gotten rid of the base line. Cruz argued that this fundamentally changed the song, and it is about walking the line between “making it your own,” and keeping the integrity of the original piece that, as a cappella artists, they regularly walk the line.

The group has performed with the likes of Linkin Park and the Black Eyed Peas, which Gaynor described as a “mind blowing experience.” “No one goes into a cappella to be a pop star,” he continued, and this makes the entire notion of them performing in that capacity even more surreal. Furthermore, Gaynor commented that the group typically has to try harder for their personalities to come through on stage at those larger venues where there is more of a wall between them and the audience, which is in contrast to the more relaxed atmosphere of, say, a Center Court performance, where they could be seen sitting with the audience they would be, in a matter of minutes, performing for.

I concluded by asking them when their tour would end and what they planned on doing in their down time, which would be between the end of May and the beginning of fall when they would begin touring again. Cruz and Gaynor answered that they would be working more on writing some original music and putting more videos up on Youtube while they have time.