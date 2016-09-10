Carving right through campus, the 31st street bus is back

Prior to 1997, residents of some of Chicago’s most culturally distinct neighborhoods were connected by the 31st Street bus, a route that started way out west in Little Village, made its way through Bridgeport and the southern edge of Chinatown, and eventually terminated here in Bronzeville. As some of those neighborhoods fell out of fashion during the golden years of America’s love affair with suburbia, economic decline set in, and ridership had dropped so low that the Chicago Transit Board (the legislative body of the Chicago Transit Authority) voted to close the struggling route.

Since the very moment of the closure announcement, activists from across 31st Street corridor neighborhoods have been attempting to lobby the city to restore the #31 bus route. For more than 10 years, their calls went without response, but after gathering some data which showed potential for increased ridership, the CTA piloted a program in 2012 to extend the 35th Street bus up to 31st street for a portion of its route, with the stated intention of using it as a template for further re-establishment of bus infrastructure along 31st. At the time, that pilot program was a point of frustration for most activists, since it only covered a small portion of the old #31 route and did little to connect the vast majority of those who could ride the old route.

Though the 2012 pilot program largely disappointed those pushing for the re-establishment of the 31st street route rather than placating them, it had the unplanned effect of vastly increasing their numbers and organization. Teaming up with a similar effort to bring back an axed portion of the #11 Lincoln Avenue route on the north side, a coalition of neighborhood organizations stretching from as far south as Jackson Park and as far west as Little Village rallied around the concept of a much larger pilot route for the #31 bus, and starting last week, those cries were officially answered. Following a November 2015 decision by the Chicago Transit Board, a route was constructed stretching from the westernmost edge of Bridgeport over to King Drive here in Bronzeville, connecting two communities historically isolated from each other once more with expanded public transit infrastructure.

Though the pilot program (which is scheduled to run for six months to assess the feasibility of making the route permanent once again) is a huge step forward for the CTA31/CTA11 Crosstown Bus Coalition, it includes a number of route compromises that have drawn criticism, leading some activists to claim the route is “set up to fail." Specifically, the route doesn’t run past 7 p.m., buses make a detour to 35th along Wentworth Avenue and State Street (meant to pick up customers connecting from the red and green line stations there), and the 31 terminates before reaching 31st Street Beach, a destination for many Bridgeport and Bronzeville residents. Proponents of the current route argue that ridership would be much lower without the L station connections, and that the cool season trial period of the bus route means that a terminus at the beach would only end up costing the CTA more money and make its overall return on investment look worse on paper.

Only time will tell whether the route will succeed, but for now, if you find yourself headed over to Bridgeport, consider hopping on a westbound #31 bus to see if it’s worth your while. You can find more information about the route at transitchicago.com/31pilot.