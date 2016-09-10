Chicago Transit Authority Station Review: Harrison Red Line

Situated between two popular transfer points just outside the Loop, the Harrison Red Line station is one of the lowest-traffic CTA train stations in the core of the city. The Roosevelt Red, Green, and Orange line station receives the bulk of traffic headed toward the hot South Loop and the semi-combined Jackson Red and Blue line station fills up with office workers at the beginning and end of each weekday, leaving Harrison as an awkward middle child with no available transfer points and a mix of housing, businesses, and cultural institutions that lacks the sheer density of more central CTA stops like Randolph & Wabash or State & Lake. Its only major crowding occurs when Jones College Prep, one of CPS’s largest physical buildings, lets out from classes each weekday afternoon.

Condition – 13/15

Like many stations along the Red Line, Harrison recently underwent thorough renovations. In 2014, the entirety of its flooring was replaced with new granite tiles, and significant waterproofing work was undertaken. Additionally, the stairs leading into the station at both its main entrance and its auxiliary Polk Street entrance underwent repairs to aid leveling, and lighting was upgraded to full LED bulbs, a first for any CTA station. Despite all those changes, though, a few small issues still exist with the station’s physical condition. The newly leveled main entrance stairs are still worn enough from previous years that they can’t possibly be completely fixed, and columns on the station platform still exhibit small leaks (though not on nearly the same scale as in the past).

Appearance – 11/15

During 2014’s renovations, the CTA stated that a number of unique design strategies would be employed in the station to reflect the neighborhood around Harrison. Random tile patterns were employed for an up-to-date atmosphere, and the station’s primary entrance takes the form of a contemporary glass box today, meant to correspond to the body design of Jones College Prep nearby. All surfaces inside the station are remarkable clean and well-maintained, especially in comparison to neighboring stations Jackson and Roosevelt, a product both of the renovation and Harrison’s low traffic

Convenience – 8/20

While Harrison’s location along State Street inherently places it near important buildings like the Harold Washington Library, and its proximity to the Loop automatically means it’s a go-to for certain commuters, the station is hurt significantly by the stature of the other CTA stations that are near it. Without any transfers, Harrison isn’t very useful for those who don’t live or work in its immediately proximity, since anybody going further afield than Lou Malnati’s or Jones College Prep is better served by another station. It’s close to a huge number of important Chicago destinations, but it’s often not close enough to be worth stopping at. That said, the station’s low overall traffic does make it convenient for the times when you’re headed specifically to its immediate surroundings.

TOTAL – 32/50