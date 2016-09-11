Faculty resolution on diversity, a criticism

It is quickly approaching one year since the previous Illinois Tech provost, Alan W. Cramb, was inaugurated as the ninth president of the university, picking up the baton from John L. Anderson, who had held the position since 2007. Having been a student enrolled at the school for two years before the inauguration, I had, naturally, noticed a few changes that could be linked to the changing holder of the position, as one might expect from a new president trying to make a defining mark. A few of these changes I found somewhat minor and humorous, such as the renaming of the coffee, fruit, and pre-packaged pastry spread in the lobbies of the academic buildings on Mies (previously Main) Campus on the first day of Final’s Week from “Pat Anderson’s Finals Breakfast” to “Mrs. Anna Cramb’s Finals Breakfast;” it makes sense, sure, but the politics of it seem a bit chuckle-worthy.

Then, some of the changes seemed significant. It may only be my singular evaluation of things, but Cramb, at this point in his presidency, seems much more open and available to students and student concerns than was Anderson. There is always room for improvement, but Cramb’s establishment of the President’s Student Advisory Committee (PSAC) as a transparent, and, ultimately, student-chosen group of individuals, as well as the influx of emails from the President’s Office since Cramb’s inauguration to keep students generally more informed of administrative changes and business are just a few testaments to my evaluation.

And I would cite more updates from the President for the purposes of keeping students, faculty, and staff more in-the-loop of administrative news as a beneficial method of creating a larger sense of school community, which is why I make a point to read them when I do receive them.

It was because of this that I took a keen notice to the curious email from President Cramb last week. For those paying attention, several factions of the school (or at least many of the students) actually received a total of three emails from President Cramb last week, and although I did form opinions about the other two (one of which was a celebration of fulfilling donorship goals and the other was an announcement to students wishing to vote in the election this November), I was compelled only by the third one, received last Monday morning, to generate some commentary. This email was part of a series of emails which include the header “President’s Update,” and shared a resolution on diversity and respect that was passed at the last Faculty Council meeting of the spring on April 21.

The email was short, and the resolution went: given President Cramb’s commitment to respect within the university community “regardless of gender, race, background, country of origin, religious affiliation, immigration status, orientation...“ as was affirmed in his “University Update” on November 20, 2015, as well as Illinois Tech faculty’s observation that respectful diversity strengthens us as a community, that the faculty would, therefore, remain unwavering in their commitment to “welcoming students, faculty, and staff, whomever they may be.”

What got me about this email was the stark dichotomy of how little the statement actually meant to the deal that was being made of it. The only message I could take away from this email was that the faculty "is still pro-diversity, and that won't change," which is an absurd thing to make a point of saying without any context. The resolution, passed unanimously, now actually appears as its very own tab, under the header “Faculty Statement on Diversity,” on IIT’s “Office of the President” webpage. Navigating to the website, in addition to this new tab, I also see what I assume to be a pre-existing “Commitment to Diversity” tab, which leads to a page harping on basically the same point.

Before I continue, I’d like to restate that I do see more announcements like these as a beneficial practice in increasing the interest of students in taking an active part in the Illinois Tech community. However, I see it as only being beneficial if these announcements, somehow, allow us feel including and responsible in the decision processes and not just as outsiders being fed down patronizing news, and furthermore, that these updates aren't of a nature that allows them to be, more or less, meaningless, and to fade into aggrandizing noise. These are two criticisms that, I argue, can be fairly levied at this particular update.

Why was this news, may I ask? Am I to understand that, prior to this, there was not an expectation of respect regardless of affiliation among our faculty? This seems contrary to what I have been told time and time again, enough to cement this already almost universally supported idea of a university-wide “commitment to diversity” in my mind as meaningless noise. Perhaps there was some explanation for this resolution in context of specific issues in the school (a few having been brought up by students at the last President and Provost Forum), or plans for real-world effects or enforcement of said policy in the future. This was not made clear in this email, and these issues still remain, with or without this new resolution, as contentious as they was before.

Additionally, I may be mistaken, but the only other email I received with any reference to the Faculty Council was in a “President’s Update” email from October 16, 2015. In this email, there was, actually, what I believe to be meaningful information conveyed. There was never, however, any establishment in that or any other update I recall that resolutions made by such a council merited the publicity that this one did. This was, in fact, the first resolution of this council that I’ve ever heard of, and the implications of these or other resolutions that may or may not have been made in the past is a mystery to me.

According to Soren Spicknall, the TechNews writer assigned to cover Undergraduate Studies Committee (UGSC) meetings, this “respect and diversity” topic was actually also discussed within the UGSC last spring stemming from the poignant discussion had at the last President and Provost Forum around the topic. There were, however, administrative barriers to making any immediate concrete changes to university policy, and I may speculate that such barriers resulted in the final Faculty Council resolution to emerge in the way that it did. Although this may have been the case, I was, sadly, unable to find any reference to this in last spring's UGSC minutes to offer any details or proof.

Despite this realization, I am still unsatisfied. I commend President Cramb putting such a focus on communicating with the student body and expending so much time to do so, but I am unsatisfied by some of the methods he chooses to do it. I do understand that asking for active student representation in administrative decisions is an idealistic request, and that, perhaps, we can expect nothing more than occasional self-applause of the university’s positive features in the form of mass emails

. I prefer to think of the reality of the situation as somewhere between these two extremes, and hope that the school comes to progress toward the former. In doing so, I invite any response to my questions posed about the nature and meaning of this resolution, and hope to receive a public response in this paper.

for the sake of shallow advertisement