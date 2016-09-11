Faculty, staff, students prepare for Homecoming 2016

Annually at Illinois Tech, there are two main departments that work together to program events for the week-long Homecoming celebration. The first is the Office of Campus life, which focuses mostly on weekday events for students, many of which are co-planned by Union Board. This year includes a movie screening, a Hawks Coffeehouse event, a Scavenger Hunt, Laser Tag, and the Homecoming Carnival on Saturday. The other department, the Office of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations, is in charge of the actual Homecoming events for alumni that take place over the weekend such as the Young Alumni Reception, the 50th Reunion Breakfast with President Alan W. Cramb, the Golden Society Reunion, the All­-Alumni Party and Spirit Day celebration, and the 25th Reunion Gathering.

In addition to these separate events, in the celebration of Homecoming at Illinois Tech, there are a few events that unite both students and alumni, ranging from general admission events to exclusive events, which require preregistration.

The most noteworthy, considering its status as a recent addition and its accessibility to the most students, is the ‘Open Houses and Tours’ event, scheduled to take place from 3:30 ­to 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. Alumni will be shown around the various schools on campus, their respective facilities, and will be briefed on the college’s history at the Galvin Library Archives. This provides them the opportunity to learn about the latest happenings in the colleges, their curriculum and facility developments, and may provide them the chance to view student work. For students, it will be an opportunity to network with professionals in their respective fields, and since this year’s homecoming includes the celebration of the 1st Reunion of the Class of 2015—another recent addition to the program—there is the possibility that these professionals will be old friends and classmates.

Also providing room for alumni and ­student interaction, though on smaller scales, are the events hosted by alumni affinity groups. These include the Leadership Academy Gathering, the Camras Scholars Reception, the School of Applied Technology Fall Barbecue, the Reunion and Greek Life Berbecue and the African American Alumni Association (4As) Gathering. While the first three are restricted to current members and their alumni only, the others are not.

In addition to formal events, various social and sporting activities are open to attendance by all students and alumni. Among these are the open hours at the Bog, the Women’s Volleyball Game on Friday, the Men’s Soccer game and the Women’s Volleyball Tri­Matches on Saturday. Even the traditionally student­targeted Homecoming Carnival will feature alumni presence at the Spirit Day prize wheel from 4­6pm. The Second Annual Spirit Day celebration also features a ‘Show your Spirit’ Photo Contest where students and alumni get to view and vote on submitted photos; the contest began yesterday and runs daily through to Saturday, September 17.

Though Homecoming is generally meant to celebrate the return of alumni, students have a higher possibility of participation this year due to the coinciding class of 2015 reunion. The class of 2015 reunion means that there is a greater chance of being invited as a guest to accompany an alumni friend to some exclusive events. Kellie Fields, Director of Alumni Relations, encourages students to engage with alumni to any degree they can. She says: “The number one thing I’d encourage students to do is to stop and talk to alumni, because they love that. They like to know what the students are doing and how things have changed since their time here”

For detailed information about homecoming events, visit the Alumni page on the Illinois Tech website.