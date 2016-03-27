Food Science Club aims to investigate, educate about our food

Luciano Pavarotti once said, “One of very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.” But how many times do we stop to wonder what it is that we are eating exactly? Every 35 days your skin replaces itself, every month your liver replaces itself, your body makes these new cells from the food you eat. What you eat literally becomes you. Hence, understanding your food is extremely important. That’s exactly what the Food Science Club aims to do. With a diverse array of events and activities, we not just plan on educating you about your food, but also make sure you have fun while doing it.

For all you food enthusiasts, this is a great chance to enhance your knowledge about processing of food products and get behind the scenes of food production. Know what you eat.

Food science, being a multidisciplinary field, comprises of chemical engineering, mathematics, industrial engineering, management, biochemistry, computer science, etc. The diversity in this field itself depicts the fact that Food Science Club is open to the entire IIT Community.

With the Food Science Club (FSC), you get a chance to meet professionals from various food companies, and learn about the ideas that inspired them. Get to know how a product is being made and how innovation happens in a food industry. Under the charge of faculty advisor, Dr. Kathiravan Krishnamurthy, assistant professor at IFSH, and the leadership of Nikhil Mishra, who’s currently pursuing his Masters in Food Safety & Technology, FSC is the first of a kind student organization at Illinois Tech from the department of Food Safety and Nutrition.

FSC will provide IIT students with the opportunity to be a part of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), which is a global platform for food science enthusiasts, and be eligible for various college bowls and international events. There’s also a lot of scholarships to be won. Along with various interesting events on-campus, this student organization will also organize a forum and an industrial visit per semester, information on which will be sent out to members on a regular basis. So, what are you waiting for? Come and join Food Science Club today.

For reaching out to students, both members and non-members, the Food Science Club will have its first Bog event on March 31, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Food will be provided.

For more information contact us at foodscienceclub@iit.edu. You can also join Food Science club on HawkLink, like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter (@fscillinoistech), and Instagram (@fscillinoistech) for more news and information.