Gender-swapped ‘Taming of the Shrew’ debuts, continues for another weekend

Misters and mistresses, I would like to invite you all to watch a brilliant piece of art. This coming weekend, April 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday,) 33rd Street Productions will perform a gender-flipped telling of Taming of the Shrew in the MTCC Ballroom (next to the auditorium down the stairs that are next to the 7-11) on Saturday and the Herman Hall Expo Room (in the front of the Arc) on Sunday. This show has come together amazingly, with a brilliant cast. It is being performed in the round, as Shakespeare is often preformed.

Without much spoiling, basic structure is thus; 33rd Street Production’s presentation of this show is about a young man named Katarino, (Raj Zaveri) who has a strong-willed, rude, and violent personality. Because of this, it has proven difficult for him to find a suitor, leading his mother, Lady Bapticia (Kurt Olson) to proclaim that she will not allow the more timid—and more desired—son, Bianco (Joseph Prager) to be married until Katarino is first married. There are many suitors after Bianco, who all scheme together with Petruchia (Sydney McNamar) to fund her wooing and taming of him, to turn him from an independent man who don’t need no woman, to a meek, submissive, foot stool whose “hand is ready.” The rest of the story surrounds three women’s attempts to win the heart of Bianco. Gremia (Francesca Miller), an old woman who has wanted to court Bianco for a while, Hortensia (Vanya Yorgova,) a woman who has always been a rival in her love, and Lucentia (Hannah Burkhardt) who fell in love at first sight.

The show is produced by Vanya Yorgova and directed by Wes Ludwig.

In short, 33rd Street Productions is performing Taming of the Shrew this Saturd

ay at MTCC Ballroom, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and this Sunday in the Herman Hall Expo Room, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to be added to the email list, email 33rd.iit@gmail.com. We have lists for people who want to be involved and people who only want to be on the list for production dates, we also have a techie email list as well.