Goose Island block party closes out Chicago festival season

Goose Island Beer Company’s annual 312 Urban Block Party has become an event many Chicagoans look forward to at the end of the summer festival season. This year’s block party took place last weekend on September 23 and 24 on the block surrounding Goose Island’s Fulton Street brewery on the city’s near west side.

In contrast to previous years where tickets to the event were sold in advance, this year’s block party only offered tickets at the door. Instead of a fixed ticket price, attendees were suggested to donate $10 to a choice of five Chicago charities, including Chicago Canine Rescue, Chicago Parks Foundation, Greater Chicago Food Depository, Foundations of Music, and Chicago Blackhawks charities.

Upon entering the closed-off streets for the event, beer tokens were sold by Goose Island staff. Each token was $3 and could be traded for any of the beers offered at the festival. Multiple nationally-distributed Goose Island beers were available such as Green Line, 312, and Honkers Ale, as well as a selection of Chicago and taproom exclusives, like The Illinois, OMG, and Lolita.

312 Urban Block Party also drastically upped its food offerings from last year. In a similar fashion to events like Taste of Chicago, a few popup restaurants were set up in addition to a small handful of food trucks. One major highlight was Hot Doug’s, a beloved Chicago staple that closed its brick-and-mortar store in 2014. Bruges Brothers food truck also had a consistent line of customers eager to try their gourmet french fries. Another option that might be more familiar to the IIT crowd was Kimski, a Korean-Polish fusion restaurant opened by the popular Maria’s bar in Bridgeport.

No block party would be complete without a strong lineup of musical acts, and the 312 Urban Block Party delivered. As in previous years, a smaller local stage as well as a main stage filled the atmosphere with music all evening long, with DJs filling in between sets. Against Me! and Dawes were the headlining acts on Friday and Saturday, respectively, but a dozen other acts drew consistent crowds.

Goose Island’s fifth 312 Urban Block Party was another huge success for the popular Chicago brewing company. Toward the end of Saturday night’s festivities, the event was at capacity, with a long line wrapping around the block still waiting to get in. Those who attended this year’s 312 Urban Block party had the chance for one final weekend of good weather, good food, good beer, and a laid-back festival atmosphere to close out the summer.