High expectations for 2Sense Improv

In the Netflix series “Garfunkel and Oats,” which presents a fictionalized account of the career of the popular comedic songwriting duo composed of Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci, Micucci tries to convince someone that although he claims to likes jazz, he doesn’t really. She argues that the only enjoyment from jazz comes from the idea of playing it, and to everyone that is not or does not play it, there is absolutely no appeal. As someone that would claim to appreciate jazz, I would say that it—like most negative critiques of entire music genres—is an incorrect oversimplification. I do admit, however, that in as far as jazz is an experience to listen to, the listening experience is greatly amplified by a certain vicarious appreciation of the people playing it, and furthermore, truly cannot compare to the joy and power of playing it in a way that I don’t think is nearly as potent in any other musical genre.

The reason for this is the natural reliance of jazz, as a musical art form, as a medium for syncopated, often team-centered improvisation: working off of and with others and within certain intuitive enables you to do whatever you feel like. The use of improvisation does not; however, limit itself to music. Improvisational Comedy, or simply improv, is a popular method of using improvisation in a performance art setting, typically in groups of two or more people, to elucidate humorous ideas and relationships, and surprise, it is really fun; it’s fun to watch, especially live, and it is fun to do. All it really requires on a basic level, is confidence and creativity, and there are all different methods of doing it.

I love Improv, and am the Chair of 33rd Street Productions Improv team 2sense Improv. In its current form, we focus on long-form, storytelling scene-based improv with short-form, or the “Who’s Line is it Anyway” style slightly less focused on. Because improv in these terms is still so broad, what you see is crafted a lot by what tricks and tools are used in building a scene or conducting a game, along with the practice and wherewithal to use them. Unsurprisingly, an Improv show is even more so shaped by how an actor learned it and who they are improvising with (troupes being great because they know each other so well,) and that is where 2sense Improv comes in.

It is at our weekly meetings that we practice and personalize our technique with casual but still structured and productive Improv. Perhaps you’d like to give it a try but might want to know what to expect. I will thus give a breakdown of how I plan to conduct these meetings in hopes that it seems less weird or alienating.

Each will begin with a warm-up game. If you are unaware of what these are, warm-up games often take the form of ice-breakers you may see which are designed to “bring you out of your shell.” Even from an improv point of view, I despise these sorts of games with a passion. In practice they tend to focus a great deal on training action/reaction skills and are often needlessly embarrassing. Although you need to have confidence in both acting and improvising, it doesn’t need to be embarrassing if you don’t make it so. Improv may be a little embarrassing at certain points, but I think those can be dealt with in a manner that doesn’t take it out of the context of what we are doing, which is building a good scene.

I will therefore try to make these games practical, fun, and not alienating, while heavily encourage creativity. The primary reason for this last part is that what these games will do, in addition to “warming up,” is provide some creative fodder to be used in generating the bread and butter of our style of improv: the long-form scene. Games, suggestions, and real life stories are some of the more popular method of inspiring scenes, and I’ve decided to work this fundamentally into the procedure of the practice. The structured nature of the game offers a prime opportunity to experiment with humorous ideas and situations, from which the actors are free to, when compelled and feel justly prepared, break out of the game to initiate the scene.

The meeting will follow this consistent pattern of games followed by scenes inspired by those games. The games will change form as the night progresses and a number of scenes may be drawn from any given game, or even from previous scenes themselves. My only unique responsibility as the chairperson will be in choosing the games. We all will share the responsibilities in drawing ideas from games, initiating and contributing to scene, and critiquing each other's work. The first game will always be something akin to a warm-up game as I have described, and following games will be more of the short-form kind, or possibly scenes with more simplified narrative forms. As per tradition, we will end each meeting with the game “World’s Worst.”

Our ultimate goal in all of this, besides of course doing it to strengthen our acting, confidence, creativity, and just for the immense fun of it, is putting on at least one larger show in the Spring, and possibly some smaller live shows if we get around to it. Being a part of 2sense Improv is not a requirement to take part in any of the live shows, or even every aspect of our meetings for that matter. But if you are interested at all—if you like acting but don’t like memorizing lines, like role playing but aren't too particularly fond of commitment to characters, or just like comedy and friendship—I suggest you take part. Email us at 33rd.iit@gmail.com or stay alert to our meeting advertisements. You can come to our meetings to watch, help, play, or all of the above.