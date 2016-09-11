Hot air balloon festival takes flight in Harvard, Illinois during Labor Day weekend

The quiet town of Harvard, Illinois sprung to life this Labor Day weekend, with the town’s first annual balloon festival. The event, which took place on Sunday and Monday this holiday weekend, did have some difficulties when it came to the balloons themselves. With each hot air balloon being at the mercy of the weather in which it finds itself, the conditions had to be just right to ensure the balloons did not land in Lake Michigan, nearby antennas, or near any other equally dangerous locations nearby. The balloon-maestro (yes, that was his official title) had ordered all balloons grounded in the afternoon when the eastern blowing wind picked up. Everyone who had paid for a ride was refunded, but there was still hope for a fun evening as the operators resorted to what they referred to as “Plan B”.

This Plan B was the night balloon glow, which was to be the balloons being filled and lit with the intense fire that kept them afloat. Due to the no fly order, the balloons had to be anchored down with cars, weights, and people to keep them from lifting off. Not all of the balloons were set up; instead, their baskets and heat emitters were left out and turned on to emit flames that soared over 20 feet into the air. Once the balloons and fuel sources were secure and protected, the public was free to roam the set up area and see up close the balloons and the equipment which keeps them afloat.

While the balloon operators were busy setting up their equipment, vendors and food trucks gathered across the parking lot to serve and entertain the crowds. Musicians and artists gathered to sell their products and perform to the crowds waiting for the balloon display to open to the general public. One entertainer even dressed up as a Velociraptor and roamed the park, posing for pictures and scaring any kids that crossed his path.

Harvard, Illinois is one of the farthest towns serviced by the Chicago Metra and can be reached by the Union Pacific Northwest Metra line, which leaves daily from the Ogilvie Transportation Center. Due to the far distance, one of the best times to reach Harvard and other nearby locations is during the weekend, when Metra provides a discounted price for tickets which are good for the entire weekend and Monday whenever it is a federal or state holiday such as Labor Day or Columbus Day. The transportation center is serviced daily by the CTA Green Line, CTA buses, and by the IIT Shuttle Bus on weekdays.