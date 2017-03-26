Skip to main content
IITee Frisbee Golf Hole Stolen
By:
Steven Moreno
Date:
Sunday, March 26th, 2017
Suspect is still at large. Believed to be a student from the backwoods of the state of Washington. If either the hole or student is seen please report it to the nearest Public Safety officer or conspiracy theorist.
