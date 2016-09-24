Indian restaurant opens in Bridgeport, food is worth the walk

Students on Illinois Tech’s campus are often looking for two things: a place to go off campus and good, affordable food. A recently opened restaurant is trying offer just that. Oberoi’s Indian Food and Grocery opened a second location in Bridgeport, originally operating on Devon Avenue, a Chicago neighborhood known for its strong Indian community. This location is open from noon to midnight at the corner of Princeton and 31st street, just under a ten minute walk from MTCC.

The atmosphere at Oberoi’s is light and inviting. Chic glass tabletops paired with molded wood chairs dot the open dining area, giving it a distinctly modern feeling. Between the hustle of people grabbing meals to go, and the door that’s propped open whenever it’s nice outside, there is an informal, friendly aura throughout the restaurant. That being said, the space also feels almost unfinished, largely due to the swaths of unadorned walls with fresh blue paint. While that may sound off-putting to some, it can be attractive to others.

Oberoi’s has a medium size menu, having somewhere near 30 named items, though by varying the combinations of what to order, those 30 can go a long way. The strong point of the menu is the daily chef special. This dish or set of dishes is selected and made by the chef every day and it is where the real character of the menu lives. Striking up a conversation about the special with the chef or the cashier is a must for anyone interested in learning about Indian cuisine.

Regardless of what is served, the food at Oberoi’s easily above average, though probably not life changing. Kaushik Suryanarayanan, an Illinois Tech third year, said “[the butter chicken], has a nice amount of heftiness, though it could use more butter. Solid seven or eight out of ten.” This grade was shared across many items on the menu - the aloo gobi mattar and biryani are also good, though the balance of spices and ingredients seemed to be a safe blend, almost an uninteresting mixture. There was little distinctive flair to most items, rather the dishes were standards executed dutifully.

Perhaps the best part of Oberoi’s is the amazing staff. Between the manager of the restaurant, Sultan, the woman who designs the restaurant's marketing, Mimi Moss, and the assorted cooks and cashiers who roam around the restaurant, there is always a smiling face willing to suggest a meal or simply have a conversation. They are sure to engage customers in conversation. This is a good thing for social people or for people who are looking to feel like they are part of the community, but for quiet or secluded meals, Oberoi’s is probably not the best option.

Oberoi’s Indian Food and Restaurant is a restaurant that is at once in touch with the traditions and customs of many Indian restaurants in the area while remaining up to date with modern trends. It popped up in one of the most active and diverse neighborhoods of Chicago. For the Illinois Tech student who likes cozy and very friendly restaurants, this is definitely worth checking out.