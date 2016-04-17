Indian Student Association hosts annual cultural night

The Indian Student Association (ISA) held their annual cultural night on Sunday, April 3 in the Hermann Hall auditorium. The event began with an introduction by the hosts, who described the central theme of the event: five boys are traveling from India to the United States for higher education and the skit is the story of their journey and assimilation into life in the U.S. The structure of the skit was similar to previous cultural nights held by ISA, with musical performances inserted into the skit at the appropriate times.

The skit began by introducing each of the five boys in their homes in India. We then see them come together in their new home that they share in Chicago. On their first night in the United States, they miss being at home and we see the first dance performance as the boys go to bed and listen to their favorite regional music. Similarly, we go through the rest of the skit with music and dance being used to complement the story and the boys’ emotions at different times. Alternatively, some of the performances were embedded into the story so that the boys and their new friends in college are performing at events in their new university. Overall, the members of the audience seemed to really enjoy the skit and all the performances.

The executive board of ISA has been planning this event since the end of the fall semester, with specific event logistics being handled a month prior to the event. Throughout the performance, there were a total of about 50 performers from different countries, cultures and linguistic backgrounds. The performers themselves had also been independently practicing their routines for at least a few weeks before the event. A second vital part of the cultural night besides the performance was the food served at the end of the event. According to the vice president of marketing for the group, Zain Shethwala, “both the significant parts of the event, play and food were successful in terms of quality and entertainment.”

Talking about possible plans for future cultural nights, Shethwala says, “We would really like to branch out in the choice of topics to showcase in our play by talking about cultures other than India’s. This could involve other organizations and thus make cultural night a bigger and more diversified event.”