International America Day: The problems of creating an “international” day for women

International Women’s Day is thought to be a time when women of diverse backgrounds can come together to celebrate the great advances that women have made over the course of human history. For many like Illinois Tech senior Saja Hamayel, a digital humanities student, it can often be a time of great confusion and suspense.

Born in America and raised by Palestinian immigrants, Saja holds a number of views different from those of many Americans. While she identifies as a feminist, she states that “I believe in feminism as a form of equity and not equality, where men and women are different…it’s to treat them according to their abilities”. She nonetheless feels as though many of her more conservative viewpoints would be viewed as “backwards” to most people. This is not too far off from what many other foreign feminists have felt. Nigerian feminist Mojúbàolú Olúfunké Okome, professor of Political Science at Brooklyn College (figure 1), claims that many attempts at promoting feminism were often ways of spreading Euro-American culture. In the book ‘African Women and Feminism’ (edited by Oyèrónké Oyěwùmí) she notes about some women’s conferences “it became clear … that the ideals and norms of Western feminism were the new standards by which feminists from other parts of the world would be judged” (p. 89-92).

Saja gave an example of how marriages are arranged. Saja does not date and views it as an emotional activity, rather than a test for compatibility. The supervision and non-coercive guidance from family is a more useful way to find a spouse who shares similar values. These thoughts are shared by sociology professor Oyèrónké Oyěwùmí (figure 2), who states “as the popular books with telling titles like ‘Smart Women, Foolish Choices’ and ‘Men Who Hate Women and the Women Who Love Them’ suggest that personally choosing a marriage partner does not necessarily guarantee personal safety, self-fulfillment, or eternal bliss in marriage.” (ibid. p. 32-33). This, however, would come as a surprise to many Americans.

A Eurocentric basis for examining the world has also spilled over into how we are taught history. Saja recalled how her history lessons had often heavily emphasized western history over foreign history, often to a degree where the latter was distorted. She mentioned how Islam gave property and inheritance rights to women long before many European countries did. She was thus upset that people generally assumed that Islamic history had oppressed women in the same way some European societies did. She said that “I feel like I've been struggling with this my whole life. The way history and social studies is taught, we don't really learn about other cultures and seeing it as equal, its seen as