From Italian to West African, eight great places to eat near campus

Ferro’s – 200 West 31st Street

American staples like hot dogs, subs, and burgers served alongside Italian ice in a completely casual setting. Walk up or dine in, depending on the season.

nana – 3267 South Halsted Street

Classy environment with a Mexican-influenced menu made with all organic ingredients in the heart of Bridgeport. Occasionally gets crowded, but it’s worth the wait.

Pearl’s Place – 3901 South Michigan Avenue

Unpretentious sit-down restaurant specializing in classic southern U.S. soul food, featuring a well-stocked buffet during every meal of the day.

Ricobene’s – 252 West 26th Street

Counter-serve Italian-American faire with big portions and messy plates, including the signature breaded steak sandwich. A neighborhood gathering spot and south side institution.

Shore’s Xpress – 3851 South Michigan Avenue

No-frills takeout with a wide menu covering pasta, sandwiches, burgers, burritos, fish, chicken, and plenty more. Perfect for a quick, big meal to bring back home with you.

Sip & Savor – 528 East 43rd Street

Bronzeville’s best coffee shop, with lattes, mochas and more crafted from certified fair trade beans in an environment fit for studying with a laptop. Smoothies, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches are also available.

Truth Italian – 56 East Pershing Road

The most formal venue on the list, with multi-course meals in a dark-lit, upscale environment. Top-notch pasta and more served by a staff that takes pride in their work.

Yassa – 3511 South King Drive

Traditional Senegalese dishes for the adventurous palette or homesick exchange student. One of only two Senegalese restaurants in the city, a truly unique experience just blocks from campus.