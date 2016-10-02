ITT's abrupt closure may permanently put decades-long confusion to rest

For years, the acronym for Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) has been confused with that of another, more well-known institution. Many have seen the commercials on TV: “ITT Technical Institute, education for the future.” For over twenty years since the for-profit college started airing commercials, the two institutions have been easily mistaken for one another. Many students here at IIT may know from first-hand experience that this confusion is widespread among the general population. This is never more obvious than when students are asked by loved ones or friends which college they are attending. The student must reluctantly either use the full name of the university or use the acronym but then specify that it is different from the one on television. Even Google, known for its accurate searches, has trouble discerning the two schools as links to IIT can be found when searching ITT and vice versa.

With this ever growing problem of confusion and misidentification, the school has begun the transition from IIT to Illinois Tech, which has steadily caught on amongst students and faculty alike. The transition to this new shorthand term for the university still has a long way to go, as numerous signs, advertisements, and logos seen across the campus still bear the IIT acronym. The confusion between ITT Technical Institute and IIT may soon come to an end, however, as recent developments suggest that one player is out of the running for good.

Last month, ITT Technical Institute shut down all of its nationwide campuses and their online computer servers without so much as a warning. This has left many of their enrolled students questioning their future as their college has left them up a creek without a paddle. The collapse was not without warning signs, however, as the school in recent years had been plagued with numerous complaints from students, declining enrollment numbers, and investigations by the court system for suspected fraud on the part of the school’s executive board. Many of these problems created a negative reputation for the school in recent years, something IIT Office of Admissions wanted no ties or connection to whatsoever. With the end of the for-profit school and their barrage of commercials on television, the confusion may soon pass with time as ITT Technical Institute fades away from mainstream knowledge.

The use of IIT may still prove to be a problem internationally however, as the acronym is shared by another institution in the country of India: The Indian Institute of Technology. While it is usually unheard of in the United States, the same cannot be said for the one billion people living in India. With over 60,000 students and 23 campuses across this large and populous country, the school is a behemoth when compared to our relatively small university, with a student population of less than 8,000. In addition to the IIT in India, the acronym is used by several other smaller universities and colleges around the world such as the Institute of Investigative Technology in Madrid, Spain and the Islamic Institute of Toronto in Canada. Even here in the United States, the acronym is also used by the Indiana Institute of Technology. All of these schools lack the mainstream knowledge of existence, and therefore are nowhere as near a problem for Illinois Tech as ITT Technical Institute has been for the past two decades.