Kappa Phi Delta holds fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

Anyone walking through MTCC last week would have seen tables of old clothes, assorted used knick knacks, and other odds and ends, all hanging under a sign that read “Kappa Klearance.” This strange assortment of items were being sold by Kappa Phi Delta, as part of their annual campaign to raise support for breast cancer research and awareness: Paint IIT Pink. All the proceeds from Kappa Klearance went to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

According to Kyra Keigher and Madina Tahmas, two women who helped run the sale, this is the second time that Kappa Phi Delta has held a garage-sale style event. “We were giving away a lot of old clothes anyway, so we figured we should put them to good use,” said Tahmas. According to Keigher and Tahmas, the sale went well, which can be explained both by people supporting the cause and by people simply needing a good deal on a sweater - which was apparently the top seller.

Paint IIT Pink will continue across the next week. The campaign, according to a post on the Facebook page for the event, is “focused on honoring breast cancer survivors and fighters, and also raising money for breast cancer research.” The week will continue with more fundraising opportunities, including sales of raffle tickets, baked goods, and support pins. T-shirts to support the campaign will be sold until October 10. All proceeds from these sales go to the Lynn Sage Foundation. The week will also feature online posts showing stories of those who have had breast cancer. For those seeking more information about that, email womensappreciation@kappaphidelta.com.

The campaign will culminate at the Illinois Tech Women’s Volleyball game, called Dig Pink, on October 11. There, prizes will be raffled off and there will be a display of luminaria to honor the fighters and supporters of breast cancer. The event’s page intimates that there will be more festivities and honors at the half-time of the game. Nearly 100 people were marked “interested” or “going” on the Facebook page for this event, making this an event worth watching out for.