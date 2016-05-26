At MCA Chicago, experience art beyond the ordinary

Anybody who reads this article past its headline likely already knows about the importance and variety of works exhibited by the Art Institute of Chicago. The huge museum is one of the most recognizable cultural landmarks in the city, and rightfully dominates Chicago’s art tourism market. As wide-ranging and important as the Art Institute’s collection is, though, there’s always room for smaller communities and niches to find their own foothold in a bustling metropolis. Chicago and its suburbs are home to a large number of art museums and galleries of all sizes and sorts, exploring dozens of movements, media, and topics. One of the most significant among these institutions, with an international reputation of its own, is the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA). As its name suggests, the museum exhibits works primarily from the post-World War II era, and its largest exhibitions showcase living artists working to expand the scope of their various forms.

Housed in Streeterville just one block east of the historic Chicago Water Tower, MCA Chicago contains three floors of gallery space, with constantly rotating exhibitions curated by museum staff throughout the year. Typically, the top floor is dominated by partnered solo exhibitions, such as Kerry James Marshall’s “Mastry”, which is on display right now until the last week of September (MCA Chicago was the first museum in the world to host a solo exhibition by now-ubiquitous sculptor and painter Jeff Koons, among plenty other groundbreaking figures in contemporary art). The same level also contains a dark theater for film screenings, and smaller additional gallery spaces to one side. The main floor plays host to subject-specific explorations of MCA Chicago’s own permanent collection, as well as exhibitions that require immense vertical space beneath its soaring ceiling. Between those floors, space is carved out for more small showcases and occasional non-visual works, such as a current rehearsal residency by contemporary classical music group eighth blackbird.

Around the time this article publishes, a number of very interesting exhibitions will be on display at MCA Chicago. The aforementioned “Mastry” is a survey of countless works by MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Kerry James Marshall, whose style combines realism with abstraction and symbolism to reveal a nuanced image of the lives of black citizens in the United States. The exhibition “Above, Before & After” seeks to “manipulate form and space to explore the relationship between art and the viewer”, bringing together pieces from legendary kinetic sculptor Alexander Calder, 1960s avant garde figure Edward Krasiński, living photographer John Baldessari, and more. As the museum transitions into the summer months, more still will be announced. Individual tickets can be purchased on each visit with a student discount, and student memberships are available from $30 a year for those who intend to visit more than once in that time.