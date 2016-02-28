MTCC Late Niite hosts Improvised Musical Revue

Improvisational Comedy, or colloquially “Improv,” is a method of comedic and unscripted performance often used by comedy troupes, and can be classified as both short-form and long-form: the short-form usually following the patterns of an established game, and the long form arising out of external groundings to build what emerge as plots with characters who have more depth. These external groundings often come in many forms, such as suggestions from an audience, current events, or pre-established stories, through which practiced Improv troupes will be able to manufacture astonishing and wildly entertaining ideas and situations.

Illinois Tech’s performance art student organization, 33rd Street Productions—in addition to putting on all manner of plays, musicals, and workshops—maintains Illinois Tech’s improvisation troupe 2sense Improv (2sense.) This group holds open meetings weekly on Thursday nights in the Life Sciences Auditorium from 8 to 10 p.m., for all those who wish to join.

Last Friday, February 26, from 9:30 to 11 p.m., 33rd Street Productions (33rd) teamed up with Illinois Tech A Cappella to put on a show that would accumulate all of their improvisation practices this past semester titled “A Musical Improv Revue” as a part of Union Board’s MTCC Late NIITe. The 2sense actors for the evening were Reno “Fera-Ducatt” Waswil, Alexis Renk, David Haskin, Kayliegh Stevens, and Subarno Saha, assisted by an extensive and beautiful sound and lighting set designed and manned by Alien Sound and Lighting’s Brian Semaru and Sean Grey. In addition to this being the first time in memorable history that an Illinois Tech Improv troupe had carried out this feat, another dimension of this show’s novelty was that it used 33rd’s new “Si Impact” sound board, which was exciting.

The concept of this show was to be an improvised musical, marked by several song performances, which the improvisers used to guide an unscripted play in an attempt to connect them together and turn them into a cohesive story. The cue for the songs to begin would be for one of the improvisers to—in the course of the dialog—explicitly state the name of this song, after which they would leave the stage and allow the singer(s) to come up and sing. May it be added that, to hilarity, this feature often meant that there were elongated periods of time when the actors seemed to dance around the title of a song until the time felt right to shoehorn it into the scene.

Illinois Tech A Cappella graciously provided to the show three song performances, “Electric Love” by Børne, “Can't Help Falling In Love (with You),” originally performed by Elvis Presley and covered by Twenty One Pilots, and a Taylor Swift Mashup including the songs “Bad Blood” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” which were done by the three sub groups encompassed by the larger A Cappella organization, the Crown Joules (all male,) Techtonics (Co-Ed,) and the X- Chromotones (all female) respectively.

In all, there were six musical selections, the other three being solos/duets performances of the songs “You’ll Be Back” from Hamilton: The Musical, “Oxford Comma” by Vampire Weekend, and “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen.

The play, after an initial decision by Waswil to open with a woman, Renk, sitting in a cottage reading a copy of Technews, became a story about of a family—a newspaper affiliated husband (Waswil,) an unabashedly ditsy wife (Renk,) and their rebellious teenage daughter Christina (Stevens)—from whom it was Waswil mission to gain love respect despite his inability to understand what she meant by her insistence he buy her “a Starbucks.” Christina remained, throughout the play, ambiguously the daughter of one of any number of three brothers (Waswil and his two brothers, played by Haskins and Saha,) though it was agreed upon that she was not a blood-daughter of her mother. To the characters of the two brothers, Haskin, it was revealed, had a vague background in psychology and a fetish for electricity, while Saha’s was that of a paranoid schizophrenic who was a herald of the internet, still in its early stages as of the period of this play.