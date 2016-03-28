President, Provost Forum brings core student concerns to forefront

Once every semester, Student Government Association (SGA) hosts the President and Provost Forum to provide a platform for open speech and discussion between students, faculty, staff and the administration.

The Spring 2016 President and Provost Forum was held on Wednesday, March 9 during the lunch hour in the Hermann Hall Ballroom. This was the second President and Provost forum for both, university president, Alan Cramb, as well as provost, Frances Bronet in their current roles. SGA President, Rahul Wadhwani, led the opening remarks and outlined that each topic would be given seven minutes of discussion time, with the possibility of returning to a topic should the event end early, so as to allow for effective discussion on as many topics as possible. The forum began with a set of questions previously submitted by students through an online link.

The first question addressed the recent news about Main Building, asking the President and Provost for official updates on whether the building was sold or is being converted to student housing. President Cramb responded by saying that since the university is not in a position to renovate the building, they are looking into finding a suitable developer to renovate the building to fix its foundational hazards and then convert it into micro apartments for students or young professionals. With similar projects being done in Pittsburgh and other east coast cities, President Cramb said that this would be a phenomenal solution that will bring life and light back to the area, with several benefits for the community at large.

The next question was in regards to current and future renovations on campus, to which President Cramb said that the university is currently looking for developers who would undertake complete renovations of Bailey and Cunningham Halls to convert them into new and modern apartments for undergraduate and graduate housing. Additionally, the university is also continuing fundraising for the Ed Kaplan Family Institute for Innovation and Tech Entrepreneurship, with 33 out of the 45 million dollar target reached. President Cramb highlighted that more than 50 percent of the space in the IIT Tower is now being used by and for the university, as opposed to only two floors a few years ago, showing continuing progress and development. He also added that additional renovations will be made to other buildings on campus as necessary when funds become available to do so.

The last of the questions submitted through the online form ahead of time raised the question of how Illinois Tech is interacting with the Bronzeville community and what we, as students, can do to aid that relationship. President Cramb started by pointing out that we currently have a very good relationship with Bronzeville and that we have a group that discusses potential improvements with the community and went on to say that the more involved we are, the more projects that will arise that can lead to increased partnership and collaboration between our university and the surrounding communities and neighborhoods. Provost Bronet added that Illinois Tech has a campus planning committee that is talking about how the university molds into its current location and how neighborhoods around it are impacted. One of the architecture studio classes at the university is currently studying this very relationship, taking into consideration feedback from the student community as well as the surrounding communities that are being studied. She then directed the floor to Bruce Watts, Vice President for Facilities and Public Safety, who talked in more detail about the planning process and the establishment of the leadership team that oversees it, which includes perspectives from athletics, academics, student life as well as research and community affairs. Watts went on to say that student life needs to be a theme across campus and learning needs to take place across campus. A lot of potential changes to the Illinois Tech community are being investigated, for example, whether food service will always be as centralized as it is today or if other means are possible. An audience member posed a follow-up question asking how student voices were being represented on the campus planning committee to which Watts responded saying that the project is still in its very early stages and when a more concrete plan is in place, the student government and different academic departments will be contacted for student representatives and other stakeholders. Before turning the floor back to Wadhwani, Watts provided an update on the Rave Guardian app, a hitech tool that facilitates communication with those in our network and possibly with public safety too. The current status update is that another vendor needs to be contacted for price comparison before hopefully launching the app by the next fiscal year.

Wadhwani then opened the floor to questions from students in the audience. The first student to take the mic introduced himself as an ally of Undocumented Students and Allies (USA) at IIT, whose members occupied a section of the room with mouths taped to silence themselves and banners in hand that displayed negative or derogatory comments that have been directed towards their community by faculty and staff at the university. He restated the six demands that the student group delivered to President Cramb recently and then shared the experience of a fellow student who is a presidential scholar but cannot afford the difference in tuition with the latest 2.5 percent increase. Although not a question, he went on to say that there are students, especially undocumented students and students from low income backgrounds, whose dreams may not come true because of the tuition increase and asked for the President’s response to this issue. President Cramb started by saying that he appreciated the student sharing their viewpoint and continued by saying that there is a process in place at the university for every student to talk to the Office of Financial Aid at any given time to discuss their individual payment situation. “Issues of financial aid are issues of the person,” he said and added that they could not be discussed in a group to come up with any one solution. The student ended with a follow-up comment about the unlikelihood of alumni continuing to donate to the university if students from big high schools are continually negatively impacted by tuition increases.

The next student to take to the mic raised questions about the discrepancies in the information advisors and deans of colleges have about undergraduate research and federal work study. He asked what the current status of federal work study funds being used for undergraduate research is and was directed to Mike Gosz, Vice President for Enrollment, for a response. Gosz explained that every year there is a block of money sent to the university from the federal government. Funding is distributed based on students’ financial need and eligibility, with the idea being that students who participate in this program get educationally trained and equipped with skills that will help them in the work environment. The issue that arises is how the money is allocated, with distribution through career services being a plausible solution to drive focus on academics. Gerald Doyle, Vice Provost for Student Access, Success and Diversity Initiatives, was called on to shed some light on the collaboration with the Career Services offices, which he oversees. Doyle compared the 1.2 million dollar block grant the university received about eight years ago when President Obama came into office, to the estimated 600,000 dollar grant that is anticipated for the upcoming fiscal year. An initiative taken on by Doyle to make up for lost funds is approaching deans of colleges and chairs of departments to match the federal funding the university is receiving in order to focus on the best possible internship and job opportunities provided to students. Provost Bronet added closing comments to the student’s question by interpreting the question differently and saying, “It’s very possible that we, in this room, might now understand [the problem] or will understand it, but how do we communicate to the people that are meeting with you every day? And I think we’ll take that on, so thank you for the question.”

The sixth demand delivered to President Cramb by the Undocumented Students and Allies was restated by the next student, who also used a quote from the weekly Presidential Update email from the previous day, tying them together to say that hiring someone to work closely with undocumented students and other minorities is a necessity for our campus, and aligns perfectly with President’s Cramb’s vision for our school as a community that encourages kindness and sensitivity towards one another. Asked for his response to the issue, President Cramb said that we do, in fact, have people working on different issues faced by students and that we have never been in a position where we do not have people working on any issues that we may have. He sympathized with students who have had demeaning words directed at them by faculty and staff and talked about working with the diversity and inclusion committee to sensitize people to what they’re doing and saying because people oftentimes do not understand the gravity of their words. President Cramb responded to another demand raised by USA, saying that he will never be able to outlaw specific words, but is willing and determined to work with people to have sensitivity training for faculty and staff to make our community a more thoughtful, kind and helpful one. Additionally, the Provost brought up a statement drafted by Joseph Orgel, President of the university senate that highlights the university’s mission to be inclusive and respectful to all students, irrespective of race, gender, country of origin, immigration status or any other such determining factor.

Following a large section of the forum that highlighted the immense struggles faced continually by undocumented students on our campus, a question was raised about the undeniable focus on Eastern European and American scholars in science and engineering classes, largely overlooking the contributions of scholars in the Arab world or in Asia and what can be done to fix this disparity because, “on a diverse campus, students should know that science belongs to the whole world and not just one region.” Provost Bronet was the first to answer this question, saying that she would be delighted to have a group of students be invited to the university faculty senate to start the discussion on how to tackle this issue, having seen monopolized and male dominated points of view in her own academic experience and knowing that change can and is happening in this realm, slowly, around the country.

With the end of the hour fast approaching, Wadhwani set the limit on one last question before closing remarks. Revisiting the demands raised by the Undocumented Students and Allies, the student restated the last demand about outlawing dehumanizing vocabulary and urged President Cramb to read the words of his faculty and staff in addressing some undocumented students and the community, as displayed on the banners in the back of the room. Repeating a sentiment he expressed earlier, President Cramb said that the issue was not to put certain words in the handbook as being off-limits, but rather to utilise the appropriate channels to report instances of harassment as and when they occur in order to handle them appropriately and try to prevent them from recurring. Provost Bronet added that they do not take these issues lightly and called on Katie Stetz, Vice Provost for Student Life and Dean of Student Affairs to talk about how the Office of Student Affairs would handle these situations. Dean Stetz explained that the Office of Student Affairs, under which the code of conduct falls, takes cases of harassment and discrimination seriously, adding, “We’re here to support you and what your needs are and we listen to complaints and handle them very seriously.”

The hour-long event concluded with remarks by Wadhwani, who encouraged all students to talk to the President and Provost as well as other faculty and staff in the room if they had any questions. He also proposed an alternate route for students who may have had classes or other commitments: with the President and Provost’s agreement, he offered to accept submissions for additional questions through SGA and then relay their feedback to the students. With that, he thanked all students for attending and asking questions, as well as faculty and staff for answering them. As pointed out by Provost Bronet earlier in the forum, the underlying spirit of the students in the room and in our community who speak out about and stand united for causes they believe in is noteworthy and one hopes that that determination and open discussions like these with the right people at the right time will lead to significant positive developments on our campus.