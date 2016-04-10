RGL hosts interactive performance in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

In the spirit of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the office of Residence and Greek Life (RGL) is bringing a drama group to perform an interactive skit to students on the topic of sex, relationships and sexual miscommunication. Slandie Dieujuste, Associate Vice Provost for Residence and Greek Life and Virginia Foster, Title IX Coordinator, told us more about the event and the motivation that led to its inception.

After much thought on how to educate students on this topic in an effective manner, Dieujuste and Foster came across the “Speaking of Sex” group who would present the information in a “nice, fun, honest way.” According to Dieujuste, “students will actually be able to ask questions to the characters while they are in character.” Foster continues that they do not intend to get rid of the more traditional, lecture-based formats of presenting this information, but this program specifically was inspired by their desire to find “more creative ways to present this information.”

Dieujuste recently sent out an email to student organization leaders to encourage them to spread awareness of the event, incentivizing them by offering rewards to the top two organizations who have the most members in presence at the event. First prize is $150 of Sodexo credit and the second prize is $100 of Amazon wish list credit. In addition, Dieujuste and Foster have also reached out to faculty members and Provost Bronet, who communicated in tern with the deans of colleges to increase awareness of the event and potentially increase turnout.

Having put a lot of effort into planning the event and marketing it, Dieujuste and Foster were both asked to comment on what they were hoping students would gain from the event and how they might use that information to impact other students in the community who may not be able to make it to the event themselves. Dieujuste says, “One of the things that I hope will happen is that students will maybe think about this topic in a different way.” She goes on to say that “communication around sex can be confusing for anybody so [she] hopes to be able to broaden [students’] idea of what is appropriate and not appropriate.” Lastly, she also aims to inform students of the resources available on campus for people who experience sexual harassment or sexual assault. Regardless of their readiness to report the incident to the university, there are safe resources available to students for counseling and treatment.

Asked more generally about the resources available to students who want to talk about negative experiences they have had with reporting or sharing sensitive information with faculty and staff, Dieujuste and Foster agree that training is an integral part of the process. Dieujuste says that they “will be very intentional moving forward in training all of [their] constituents on campus,” so that they understand what sexual harassment is and who to go to in situations that are challenging. She also adds that there is a newly launched electronic form to report incidents that can be found at iit.edu/incidentreport.

‘Speaking of Sex’ will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, in the MTCC Ballroom. Dieujuste and Foster hope that with positive turnout, they will be able to host this or similar groups in the future.