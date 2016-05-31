SGA President welcomes incoming class to Illinois Tech

My fellow Scarlet Hawk,

This summer marks the end of a long journey that has led you to where you are today, at the doorstep of higher education and the prime of your personal and professional development. You are now perhaps not sure whether to feel excited to take on this new challenge, or worried about adjusting to college life. Rest assured, we have all been there, and we all experienced similar thoughts and feelings.

A little more than three years ago, I made the decision to travel across the globe to attend Illinois Tech and become a Scarlet Hawk. My biggest concerns back then were my academics, friends and family, and my transition away from home. Today, as I reflect on three years of growth within this community, I realize how much I have learned and developed to get to a position that allows me to write this letter, welcoming you as one of us. There is something for everyone in Illinois Tech. Any student can either join or start their own organization that fits their interests. I encourage you to surf through the database of our campus resources, student organizations, and identify our student leaders on campus. Find what interests you and put your time into it. Be curious and do not leave your questions unanswered. We all have something that makes us tick, something that gets us excited--find it and surround yourself with supportive friends who enjoy it with you. You can join a variety of student organizations, from professional, to gaming, maker clubs, sports, philanthropy, and many more. After I explored my fair share of organizations and got involved in several of their events and activities, I stumbled upon the group that interested me the most.

Lend me your attention as I briefly explain to you about our Student Government Association (SGA), why you should know about it, and why it is important to get involved with SGA. Primarily, SGA is the governing body that serves as the liaison between the university’s administration and its student body, and is the power that can put student ideas into motion to make a change. SGA is divided into three main branches: Senate, Finance Board, and Judicial Board. They each operate under the direction of a single executive board, but vary in the functions they provide to the students. Executive Board and Senate seats are elected through university-wide polls, while the Judicial Board and Finance Board seats are nominated by students and appointed internally. Additionally, SGA committees are open to volunteers who need not be appointed or elected. Join them if you simply wish to lead projects or get involved at the ground level. The senatorial committees focus on communications, academic affairs, and student life. I encourage you to learn more about what each branch is involved in, and read more about SGA on our website sga.iit.edu and in the SGA feature in TechNews.

I mentioned earlier that SGA has the power to make a change, but I intentionally left out an important detail that I now want to bring to your attention. SGA is an organization of the students, for the students, and we cannot do what we do without you, the student. If we all invest in it together, the potential of making a change on our campus will be that much stronger. You will have many opportunities to get involved in SGA, share your ideas, or get hands-on, working on projects of your own. Stay on the lookout for those chances to jump in whenever you feel ready. Our promise to you is to communicate everything we do, be readily available for students' ideas and needs, and be transparent in the decisions that will impact you. Along with the three existing senatorial committees, this year will witness the start of a new committee, events and publicity, aiming to enhance our outreach to students and increase the number of meaningful events and communication platforms offered. I want to focus this year’s efforts on bringing the administration even closer to you, the student, to actively seek your voices, and to take action based on the feedback they receive.

There is a lot I want to share with you but I also know there will be many opportunities and platforms where we will keep everyone updated on our ideas and progress. I would like to thank you for reading through this article and look forward to receiving any questions and/or feedback at sga@iit.edu. I am honored and humbled to be serving as your president, and I hope to see you get involved on campus and become an active member of this community.