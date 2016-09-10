Staff Spotlight: Ken Chatman, Post Office

If you stopped by the post office in MTCC at all in the past year, you surely saw him. But you probably don’t know much about him. His name is Ken Chatman, a fourth year computer engineering student at Illinois Tech. Last year, one week before school began, he was searching for job opportunities on campus in Jobs4Hawks and sent in his resume for a job at the post office. To his surprise, he got a call just one hour later. They were looking for someone immediately, and he got an interview on the Monday of the first day of classes; and we all know the outcome of that interview.

Chatman’s job entails giving out packages and running errands of mail to various offices on campus. However, his favorite part about the job is interacting with the people who come to the post office window. He has met so many interesting, new people at that counter. If you have interacted with Chatman, then you know how friendly he is. He may be a little soft-spoken, but that ever-smiling face is always able to brighten a day.

Rude customers are “probably the one thing [he does] not like.” Those line skippers–the ones who just walk right up to the window while all the other people are waiting in a long, long line–those are the ones he is referring to. Other than those people, his favorite part about Illinois Tech is definitely the “friendly environment.” The people are willing to help; “it’s like a shielded world from the real world.” Chatman has truly “enjoyed the time [he has] been here.”

Ken Chatman is an exemplary member of the friendly community of Illinois Tech, always willing to help anyone who might walk up to the post office, whether they are just picking up a package or they have a more involved question. Next time you are passing by, consider saying more than just spitting out your mailbox number, because more might come out of a simple conversation than just the transfer of your package. If anything, Chatman’s smile will leave you smiling.