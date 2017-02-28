Student Government Association opens executive board nominations for 2017-2018 academic year

The enchanting time is once again upon this campus. As of Sunday, February 19, nominations for the 2017-2018 Student Government Association (SGA) Executive Board are now open. Through an open Google form (that can be found under the “Students” section of Illinois Tech Today), any Illinois Tech student can nominate either themselves or a fellow student for any of the executive positions of SGA up until Sunday, March 12. Such an opportunity presents a genuine chance for students of the Illinois Tech community to take on some of the highest leadership roles this campus has to offer. Each open executive position is poised to make genuine changes to the quality of campus life, and so it is important to understand what each role does for SGA and for the student body as a whole.

The SGA president is arguably one of the most influential student organization positions on the entire Illinois Tech campus. Primarily motivated by an innate desire to facilitate positive change across all facets of the university, the SGA president is tasked with representing the best interests of the entire student body to the highest echelons of university leadership. In addition to running the rest of the SGA Executive Board, this individual represents the voice of the student body to the university’s Board of Trustees, the university’s president, the provost, and the dean of students. Through such opportunities, the SGA president is truly in an ideal position to represent the student body and bring their concerns and suggestions to the administrative bodies that can make them a reality.

The SGA executive vice president fills a number of administrative roles to ensure that the organization is as fast, fun, and efficient as possible. This individual presides over the student senate, facilitating and moderating these biweekly meetings in which new student organizations propose for official status and senators discuss their ongoing projects. The executive vice president is tasked with ensuring proper parliamentary procedure is followed at these meetings so that as much discussion can occur in as quick a time as possible. In addition, the executive vice president is also the functional treasurer of SGA, tasked with preparing the organization’s budget, attending Finance Board advising, and entering purchase requests on behalf of the organization.

The SGA vice president of academic affairs chairs the eponymous Academic Affairs Committee, focused on representing the desires of the students in changing or improving the academic environment of the university. As a committee vice president, this individual leads a team of senators and volunteers in sourcing, ideating, and following through with student issues regarding their overall academic experience. The holder of this position functions as a resource for bringing about positive academic changes, whether they relate to classes, professors, or the overall educational atmosphere of the university.

The SGA vice president of communications leads the namesake Communications Committee and, through this committee, ensures that SGA projects a unified image to the student body and university as a whole. This committee is the main link between SGA and the rest of the university body, by every means possible. In addition to helping SGA make itself known, the vice president of communications also assists in representing the university as a whole to the surrounding community, such as through volunteering initiatives. Along with its senators and volunteers, the Communications Committee is the primary voice of SGA.

The SGA vice president of student life heads the titular Student Life Committee in improving the overall status of campus life through projects meant to address readily visible facets of university life, such as dining services, technology concerns, campus safety, and more. This individual leads the committee in addressing the individual grievances and suggestions of the student body in making the overall state of campus life better through everyday improvements.

The SGA Finance Board chair oversees the Finance Board, ensuring that the advising and allocation processes proceed smoothly. The Finance Board chair ensures that the board’s advisors are familiar with the Finance Board guidelines and treat all students and organizations fairly and professionally. This individual ensures that all student organization disbursements are consistent with Finance Board guidelines and the governing documents of the appropriate organization.

Each of these executive positions is now accepting nominations for the 2017-2018 academic year. Students are encouraged to nominate either themselves or others that they feel are qualified for any of these positions. As a reminder, the Google form for nominating a student runs until Sunday, March 12 and can be found under the “Students” section of every Illinois Tech today publication.