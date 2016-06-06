Student org feature: Society of Physics Students

The Society of Physics Students (SPS) is an organization dedicated to teaching people more about physics, and training those in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields useful skills. We are open to all kinds of majors, and the only requirement is that you are interested in learning more about physics. We engage in a variety of activities throughout the semester, based off of feedback received from researchers on what skills are useful. For example, SPS conducted Python programming workshops every week last year, which helped facilitate students obtaining summer positions. All the students who engaged in the workshops received paid summer physics work where part of their job is to use Python. So we make sure to teach relevant skills, and give you relevant experience.

This next year we will be continuing the Python workshops, working with a professor at our school on muon beam experiments, sending 12 people to a particle accelerator conference, building a pumpkin launcher for Illinois Tech’s annual Pumpkin Launch, having electronics workshops, and more. We often bring in researchers (both faculty and graduate students) to our meetings to talk about their research and what it is like to be a graduate student/professor in physics.

Even if you are not a physics student, we welcome you to join our organization. So long as you have an interest, we will happily accommodate you. In the past, SPS has performed a nuclear fusion experiment, built an electromagnetic levitator, worked with superconducting materials, gone to Argonne National Lab, many American Physical Society conferences, worked with IBM’s Quantum Computing group, conducted Telescope and Scanning Electron Microscopy training sessions, and connected students to researchers who wanted undergraduates in their labs.

I mentioned earlier that we would be working with a professor on muon beam experiments. That professor is Dr. Zack Sullivan here at Illinois Tech, our resident theoretical particle physicist. Among physics professors, there is an astrophysicist, some experimental particle physicists, an accelerator physicist, some condensed matter physicists, biophysicists, and also couple of professors who work on industry-related products, such as electric batteries for cars. We have built relationships with most of the faculty here, which means often they will approach SPS if they are looking for undergraduates to do paid summer research.

If you are not a physics student but might be considering the switch, join us to find out what it is like to engage in physics. We have a welcoming group who is passionate to learn more about how the universe operates, and don’t worry about ‘keeping up’ in terms of physics knowledge. If you have a gap in your physics knowledge, we will help out. For example, every week physics students meet Dr. Shylnov here to discuss the Feynman Lectures of Physics. In fact, every week, a student volunteers to read the chapter, present the material, and discuss. One of the best ways to learn something is to end up teaching it to others.

We hope to have you on board as the new year starts! If you are interested in joining, or have any other questions about the physics department, please contact us at

society.of.physics.students.iit@gmail.com

. By emailing us about joining, we can make sure to inform you on our meeting times. Enjoy the summer while it lasts!