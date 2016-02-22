Tennis Club makes history at sectional championship

This past weekend, the Illinois Tech Tennis Club made history at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Sectional Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, by qualifying for the 2016 USTA National Championship. The Illinois Tech Tennis Club made it to the Bronze Finaland won the the USTA Midwest Club Award of the year with an automatic bid for nationals. The National Championship will take place in Cary, North Carolina, onwhere Illinois Tech will make its first appearance in our school's history.marked a historic win for Illinois Tech and a challenging beginning as the tennis club will be fighting for the top spot in the country representing the USTA Midwest Conference. The members of the Tennis Club who participated in the Sectional Championships areJessica Ginesta, Marta Naudó, Meriem Sakrouhi, Vincent Boulanger, Connor Mullane, Jerry Huo, George Mihai, Abhishek Rana andCongratulations to the Illinois Tech Tennis Club and good luck at Nationals.