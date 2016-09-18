A true beach getaway, the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore

A short trip down the South Shore Line will take you to the neighboring state of Indiana, the well-known Hoosier State. Hidden along this rail is a little known park that is seldom heard of or talked about, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. This park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with numerous events and recreational opportunities. It is the perfect place for those who have grown tired of the city and wish to get away from it for a while. Still, the mighty cityscape of Chicago does not elude the park, as the outline of the city’s most famous buildings can be seen in the distance.

The park was created in 1966 by the United States Congress with the support of then President Lyndon B. Johnson. The park protects the remains of the unique coast line of sand dunes and the flora and fauna that call it home. The entire coast was at risk of being destroyed as the ports of Indiana and Gary, located at the opposite end of the park, threatened to develop the entire lakeshore. With the effort of local conservationists and their congressmen and women, over fifteen hundred square acres of land were saved from annihilation.

Today, the park is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike to kick back, relax, and enjoy majestic Lake Michigan and all it has to offer. Beside the beach and lake, the inland portion of the park has a lot to offer as well. Numerous trails stretch across the park’s famous dune hills to show the beautiful scenery this coastline has to offer. Sunset at the park is a sight to behold, as the orange sky against the skyscrapers of Chicago make for a spectacular sight.

To reach Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, one must take the South Shore Line from Millennium Station to Miller Station outside of Portage, Indiana. A complimentary shuttle bus called the 'Dune Buggy' which runs annually from May to October, will then take passengers into the park. Shuttle stops include the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, Marquette Park, Lake Street and Miller Beaches.