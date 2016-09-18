Undergraduate Studies Committee holds first meeting of the semester

The Undergraduate Studies Committee (UGSC) of the Illinois Institute of Technology is a body of faculty and staff members (as well as a representative of the students, SGA Academic Affairs VP Akash Raina) tasked with formulating major policies regarding how undergraduate teaching and learning takes place at the university. Meeting every other week throughout the academic year, the group is a step along the path to undergraduate degree modifications, and is tasked with writing and directing the implementation of various policies which impact the academic path of Illinois Tech’s students and setting expectations for its faculty. Though much of the UGSC’s work requires final approval from the University Faculty Council (UFC), the group is integral to the university’s internal process of undergraduate program development.

At its first meeting of the fall 2016 semester on September 13th, the UGSC gathered only briefly to discuss some business left over from the previous semester. No votes were held, but topics from the body’s final meetings of the spring were expanded upon and clarified among those in attendance.

First, the UGSC discussed implementation of its course feedback policy, formed last semester from a dialog with SGA about third- and fourth-year students lacking meaningful information about their academic progress before the final date for class withdrawal in certain courses. The UGSC had passed two pieces of policy representing “minimum” and “optimal” standard feedback metrics to which professors would be held, and both standards were accepted by the UFC in spring. However, the approved course feedback language has yet to be placed anywhere in public view, and the assembled group debated the merits of its potential placement in the student handbook in an email to all faculty, and more. The group settled on placing the feedback language (which is included in full in the UGSC’s April 26th meeting minutes) in the student handbook, and working on including it in the academic bulletin so that professors could be held to it unambiguously.

In a similar vein, the UGSC discussed implementation of a proposal last year to allow certain courses to be taken on a pass/fail basis, approved by UFC the previous semester after a full academic year of negotiations and wrangling over specific language. The new policy, covered in previous TechNews issues, is slated to become active in spring 2017, and will be placed in the academic bulletin then. Departments must internally discuss which courses they will allow external students to take as pass/fail, as well as which external electives their in-major students can take as pass/fail, before the policy becomes effective. Dr. Kathryn Spink, representative of the Biology department and former chair of the UGSC, mentioned that her department had already conducted that decision-making process, but no other department representatives could yet claim the same.

While the business discussed in the first UGSC meeting of the semester was largely focused on topics covered in the past, the group is likely to tackle newer and more complex challenges as the year continues. Information about the UGSC, including a list of voting members, full minutes, and a schedule of upcoming meetings, is available at iit.edu/~ugsc, updated this year by the office of Marketing & Communications to fit the visual style of Illinois Tech’s web design standards.