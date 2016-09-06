Union Board’s Hawks Coffeehouse continues into its fourth year, now on Wednesday nights

In the previous issue, I wrote an article about Union Board’s (UB) bi-weekly performance event, Hawks Coffeehouses, changing from Tuesday to Wednesday nights this semester, but I had some of my information wrong. I claimed in that article that one of the reasons behind the change was “to better coordinate this event with other regular on-campus UB event ‘Wishflix’ a monthly movie event on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. in the Wishnick Hall Auditorium.” After speaking again with UB’s Music and Dance Chair, Citlalli Bueno, I learned that, in fact, the movie event was being changed to Tuesday evenings, and that Hawks Coffeehouse was changed to Wednesdays so that the two did not correspond. Additionally, I learned that the location of said movie event was being changed to the Perlstein Auditorium, and that it would, as a result, heretofore be called “Pearlstein Premiers.” The following dates of both events will be, for Perlstein Premiers, 9 p.m. on September 13, when the movie "Deadpool" will be shown, and for Hawks Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. on September 14, with student performers. I apologize and hope that no one who read the article was mislead too much.