This Week in History: August 27th - September 2nd

August 27, 1950

After two months of planning, the first television broadcast over a body of water was transmitted from Calais, France across the English Channel to Great Britain. The British Broadcasting Channel (BBC) televised a procession with torches, dances, and fireworks.

August 28, 1963

Supplementing the civil rights movement in the United States, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walked up the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. to give his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character.” With this speech he both encouraged and enraged the lives of the 250,000 people standing before him.

August 29, 1965

After spending a record-breaking eight days orbiting the Earth, astronauts Charles Conrad and Gordon Cooper landed their ship Gemini V in the water of the Atlantic Ocean. They had travelled over three million miles and orbited the Earth 120 times. Both men were reported to have been in excellent condition upon landing.

August 30, 1968

Aged 61 at the time of her death, Princess Marina of Kent passed away this day. She was the daughter of Prince Nicholas of Greece and Denmark and Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia. When she was 27, she married Duke George of Kent. She later became a widow at the age of 35 when the Duke was killed in a plane crash.

August 31, 1997

Princess Diana of Wales passed away in Paris after numerous paparazzi on motorbikes pursued her car and chased it into a pillar. The chauffeur and Dodi al Fayed, friend to Diana, died at the scene while Diana and her bodyguard were rushed to a nearby hospital, but Diana died shortly after. Her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, is the only one that survived the crash.

September 1, 1939

As Adolf Hitlers' armies gained power, they looked for more land to claim. Attacking from East Prussia, Slovakia, and Pomerania, Hitler invaded Poland. The major cities of Katowice, Krakow, Tunel, and Tczew were heavily bombed and later ravaged by troops and soon Warsaw was under German control.

September 2, 1945

After six years of being involved in World War II, Japanese officials signed the Potsdam Declaration surrendering to the Allies. Following the explosions of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki a few weeks earlier, Minister Mamoru Shingemitsu and General Yoshijiro Umezu signed the document giving the Allies select points to set up bases around the country.